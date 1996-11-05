1996

Set It Off

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 5th, 1996

Studio

New Line Cinema

Four Black women, all of whom have suffered for lack of money and at the hands of the majority, undertake to rob banks. While initially successful, a policeman who was involved in shooting one of the women's brothers is on their trail. As the women add to the loot, their tastes and interests begin to change and their suspicions of each other increase on the way to a climactic robbery.

Cast

Queen LatifahCleo
Vivica A. FoxFrankie
Kimberly EliseTisean
Blair UnderwoodKeith Weston
John C. McGinleyDetective Strode
Ella JoyceDetective Waller

