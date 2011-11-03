A group of friends plan out a detailed heist that turns deadly when one betrays the other by taking off with the goods. Taking matters into his own hands, Sonny seeks out his revenge teaming up with the most dangerous mob boss in town to get back what is rightfully his. When he finally comes face to face with his longtime friend he will be forced to make a life changing choice.
|Ryan Phillippe
|Vincent
|Bruce Willis
|Biggs
|James Remar
|William
|Randy Couture
|Petey
|Will Yun Lee
|Joey
|Shaun Toub
|Roth
View Full Cast >