Seven Minutes in Heaven

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Fifteen

Natalie (Jennifer Connelly) allows her classmate Jeff (Byron Thames), who ran away from home after a fight with his stepfather (Marshall Bell), to stay at her place while her father (Michael Zaslow) is away on a business trip. Natalie soon starts dating Jeff's friend James Casey (Alan Boyce), who isn't as faithful as she thinks, while her best friend Polly (Maddie Corman) falls in love with baseball player Zoo Knudsen (Billy Wirth).

Cast

Jennifer ConnellyNatalie Becker
Byron ThamesJeff Moran
Maddie CormanPolly Franklin
Alan BoyceJames Casey
Michael ZaslowBob Becker
Polly DraperAileen Moran Jones

