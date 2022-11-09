1956

Seven Samurai

  • Action
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 18th, 1956

Studio

Toho Company, Ltd.

A veteran samurai, who has fallen on hard times, answers a village's request for protection from bandits. He gathers 6 other samurai to help him, and they teach the townspeople how to defend themselves, and they supply the samurai with three small meals a day. The film culminates in a giant battle when 40 bandits attack the village.

Cast

Toshirō MifuneKikuchiyo
Takashi ShimuraKambei Shimada
Yoshio InabaGorobei Katayama
Seiji MiyaguchiKyuzo
Minoru ChiakiHeihachi Hayashida
Daisuke KatôShichiroji

View Full Cast >

Images

2 More Images