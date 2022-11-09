Seven Samurai

A veteran samurai, who has fallen on hard times, answers a village's request for protection from bandits. He gathers 6 other samurai to help him, and they teach the townspeople how to defend themselves, and they supply the samurai with three small meals a day. The film culminates in a giant battle when 40 bandits attack the village.
|Toshirō Mifune
|Kikuchiyo
|Takashi Shimura
|Kambei Shimada
|Yoshio Inaba
|Gorobei Katayama
|Seiji Miyaguchi
|Kyuzo
|Minoru Chiaki
|Heihachi Hayashida
|Daisuke Katô
|Shichiroji
