1940

Seven Sinners

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 24th, 1940

Studio

Universal Pictures

Beautiful chanteuse 'Bijou' (Marlene Dietrich) cascades through Malaysia's ports of call eventually landing in a handsome lieutenant's lap. As Bijou 'drifts through the standards', the fleet's Admiral reckons the US Navy "already has enough destroyers". A Marlene classic with songs by Frederick Hollander and a young and promising John Wayne.

Cast

John WayneLieutenant Dan Brent
Albert DekkerDr. Martin
Broderick CrawfordEdward Patrick 'Little Ned' Finnegan
Anna LeeDorothy Henderson
Mischa AuerSasha Mencken
Billy GilbertTony

