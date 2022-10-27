Seven Sinners

Beautiful chanteuse 'Bijou' (Marlene Dietrich) cascades through Malaysia's ports of call eventually landing in a handsome lieutenant's lap. As Bijou 'drifts through the standards', the fleet's Admiral reckons the US Navy "already has enough destroyers". A Marlene classic with songs by Frederick Hollander and a young and promising John Wayne.
|John Wayne
|Lieutenant Dan Brent
|Albert Dekker
|Dr. Martin
|Broderick Crawford
|Edward Patrick 'Little Ned' Finnegan
|Anna Lee
|Dorothy Henderson
|Mischa Auer
|Sasha Mencken
|Billy Gilbert
|Tony
