Sex and Consequences

When 18-year-old Sam begins a no-strings-attached summer fling with uninhibited older woman Mary, it seems like the perfect relationship. But after Mary begins using him to make her uptight police officer husband John jealous, he becomes an unwilling pawn in a dangerous emotional game. Can Sam avoid John's wrath, or will he pay the ultimate price for giving in to his carnal desires?
|Joan Severance
|Lisa Wayne
|Rodney Scott
|Sam Taylor
|Corbin Bernsen
|John Wayne
|Charles Van Eman
|Officer Conner
|E. Roger Mitchell
|Officer Jones
|Steve Barnes
|Reverend Jim
View Full Cast >