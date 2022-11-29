Not Available

Sex Garage

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    L.A. Plays Itself has historically been paired with Fred Halsted’s The Sex Garage, also from 1972. Grittily shot in black and white, the film follows a progression of erotic imagery, from heterosexual sex to homosexual sex to fetishization, culminating with a leather biker memorably coupling with the exhaust pipe of his motorcycle. The Sex Garage was a very early instance of bisexuality (or “trisexuality” in Halsted’s words) infiltrating gay pornography, a remarkable transgression that Halsted aggressively pushed. The film also dallies with gender expectations, as a pair of panties becomes a signifier in a traditionally hypermasculine tableau.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images