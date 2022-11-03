Sex pistols -The Filthy Lucre Tour: Live in Japan

Not Available

The concert was recorded live on the Japanese leg of the band's Filthy Lucre Tour. This release is unique in that it is the only officially available full-length visual record of the band's performances on their 1996 Filthy Lucre Tour 1. "Bodies" 2. "Seventeen" 3. "New York" 4. "No Feelings" 5. "Did You No Wrong" 6. "God Save the Queen" 7. "Liar" 8. "Satellite" 9. "(I'm Not Your) Stepping Stone" 10. "Submission" 11. "Holidays in the Sun" 12. "Pretty Vacant" 13. "EMI" 14. "Anarchy in the UK" 15. "Problems"