2013

Sexsquatch

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

March 22nd, 2013

Studio

Joey Jeremiah's friends have gathered near Blood Stool Creek for a party weekend to throw their ambitious friend a ""get laid"" party. Teens... woods... beer... sex... what could possibly go wrong? Well the wooded area that plays host to their good times houses a sinister beast. He's blood thirsty, intelligent, eloquent, covered in hair, and HORNY as hell... it's SEXSQUATCH!

Cast

Josh SuireLeo DeChamp
Andrew BaltesSkippy
Chip RockcastleJoey Jeremiah
Francine MitchellMuffy
Varla DarlingMudhoney
Rod Bollo SkinStink Fist

