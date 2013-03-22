Joey Jeremiah's friends have gathered near Blood Stool Creek for a party weekend to throw their ambitious friend a ""get laid"" party. Teens... woods... beer... sex... what could possibly go wrong? Well the wooded area that plays host to their good times houses a sinister beast. He's blood thirsty, intelligent, eloquent, covered in hair, and HORNY as hell... it's SEXSQUATCH!
|Josh Suire
|Leo DeChamp
|Andrew Baltes
|Skippy
|Chip Rockcastle
|Joey Jeremiah
|Francine Mitchell
|Muffy
|Varla Darling
|Mudhoney
|Rod Bollo Skin
|Stink Fist
