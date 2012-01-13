Sexting in Suburbia

moody daughters, Rachel and Dina have a close relationship. Dina tells her everything... or so Rachel thinks. When Dina suddenly commits suicide, Rachel is devastated and confused. Her search for answers as to what happened in her daughter's final days leads her to some painful discoveries about the secrets that Dina was trying to keep and the bullying that was tearing her apart.
|Jenn Proske
|Dina Van Cleve
|Ryan Kelley
|Mark Carey
|Kelli Goss
|Skylar Reid
|Liz Vassey
|Rachel Van Cleve
|Rachel Delante
|Claire Stevens
View Full Cast >