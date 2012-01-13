2012

Sexting in Suburbia

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 13th, 2012

Studio

Not Available

moody daughters, Rachel and Dina have a close relationship. Dina tells her everything... or so Rachel thinks. When Dina suddenly commits suicide, Rachel is devastated and confused. Her search for answers as to what happened in her daughter's final days leads her to some painful discoveries about the secrets that Dina was trying to keep and the bullying that was tearing her apart.

Cast

Jenn ProskeDina Van Cleve
Ryan KelleyMark Carey
Kelli GossSkylar Reid
Liz VasseyRachel Van Cleve
Rachel DelanteClaire Stevens

View Full Cast >

Images