1999

Sexual Chemistry

  • Comedy

Release Date

March 7th, 1999

Robert, an overworked chemist experimenting with new sex-enhancing drug, uses himself as a human guinea pig in order to make an impending deadline. Sexual Chemistry DVD His new drug works wonders on his libido, but has an unexpected side-effect: it turns Robert into a Roberta! Now he/she must find a way to become a man again, and get in touch with his feminine side, before it's too late. Sexual Chemistry movie A naughty erotic-comedy for mature audiences.

Cast

Jeff XanderRobert
Stephanee LaFleurHeidi
Chanda MarieCarol
Landon MichaelsMax
Betty RuduEllen
Tara WaggamanChrissy

