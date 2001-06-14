Sexy Beast

Gary is a former gangster who has made a modest amount of money from his criminal career. Happy to put his life of crime behind him, he has retired with his wife Deedee to the sunny bliss of rural Spain, where he lives an idyllic life with his family and a few close friends. But Gary's contentment is ruptured by an unwelcome visitor from his past. Don.
|Ben Kingsley
|Don Logan
|Ian McShane
|Teddy Bass
|Amanda Redman
|Deedee Dove
|James Fox
|Harry
|Cavan Kendall
|Aitch
|Julianne White
|Jackie
