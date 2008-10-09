2008

Sexy Killer: You'll Die for Her

  • Comedy
  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 9th, 2008

Studio

Ensueño Films

In medical school of an elite university, campus starts sown with corpses. The police have no clue who is responsible for the carnage. Nobody suspected Barbara, a beautiful young innocent looking whose only concern seems to be the fashion. However, under the facade of frivolity, hides the most lethal and unforgiving of the killer: Barbykiller, the psychopath who reinvents the term "fashion victim".

Cast

Macarena GómezBárbara / Sexykiller
Javier AmbrossiJaime
Ángel de Andrés LópezInspector
Jimmy BarnatánChico jardín
Carolina BonaMaría
Alejo SaurasÁlex

View Full Cast >

Images