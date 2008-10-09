Sexy Killer: You'll Die for Her

In medical school of an elite university, campus starts sown with corpses. The police have no clue who is responsible for the carnage. Nobody suspected Barbara, a beautiful young innocent looking whose only concern seems to be the fashion. However, under the facade of frivolity, hides the most lethal and unforgiving of the killer: Barbykiller, the psychopath who reinvents the term "fashion victim".
|Macarena Gómez
|Bárbara / Sexykiller
|Javier Ambrossi
|Jaime
|Ángel de Andrés López
|Inspector
|Jimmy Barnatán
|Chico jardín
|Carolina Bona
|María
|Alejo Sauras
|Álex
