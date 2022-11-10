1943

Shadow of a Doubt

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 15th, 1943

Studio

Universal Pictures

A bored young woman, a teen living in Santa Rosa, California, Charlotte "Charlie" Newton (Wright), is frustrated because nothing seems to be happening in her life and that of her family. Then, she receives wonderful news: her uncle (for whom she was named), Charlie Oakley (Cotten), is arriving for a visit. But Uncle Charlie may not be the man he seems to be.

Cast

Joseph CottenUncle Charlie Oakley
Macdonald CareyJack Graham
Henry TraversJoseph Newton
Patricia CollingeEmma Newton
Hume CronynHerbie Hawkins
Wallace FordFred Saunders

