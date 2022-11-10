Shadow of a Doubt

A bored young woman, a teen living in Santa Rosa, California, Charlotte "Charlie" Newton (Wright), is frustrated because nothing seems to be happening in her life and that of her family. Then, she receives wonderful news: her uncle (for whom she was named), Charlie Oakley (Cotten), is arriving for a visit. But Uncle Charlie may not be the man he seems to be.
|Joseph Cotten
|Uncle Charlie Oakley
|Macdonald Carey
|Jack Graham
|Henry Travers
|Joseph Newton
|Patricia Collinge
|Emma Newton
|Hume Cronyn
|Herbie Hawkins
|Wallace Ford
|Fred Saunders
