Donal Davoren is a poet but the folks in his tenement building think he's an IRA gunman laying low. Donal is content to let them think so, Minnie Powell. Donal and his flatmate Seamus end up holding the bag, literally, after a friend of Seamus who's really in the IRA is killed. When the authorities search house to house for IRA members, Millie tries to protect Donal.