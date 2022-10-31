Not Available

Shadow Puppets

  • Horror

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Angel Entertainment

Director Michael Winnick's chilling tale stars James Marsters as Jack, one of eight captives who awaken in an abandoned asylum not knowing who they are or why they are together. They discover that they've been used in an experiment to erase disturbing memories, but instead, a murderous creature has been unleashed. Reaching out from the shadows, the monster hunts the eight strangers as they race to escape the asylum.

Cast

James MarstersJack
Tony ToddSteve
Jolene BlalockKate
Marc WinnickCharlie
Diahnna Nicole BaxterStacy
Natasha AlamAmber

