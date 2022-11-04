Summoned to Shadow Ranch by his friend Ranny Williams, Sim Baldwin arrives to find Ranny has been ambushed and murdered. Sim learns ranch owner Ruth Cameron is under pressure to sell out to Dan Blake, as the dam on the ranch controls the town's water supply. Vowing to avenge his old friend's death, Sim takes up Ruth's fight and incurs Blake's hostility.
|Buck Jones
|Sim Baldwin
|Kate Price
|Maggie Murphy
|Albert J. Smith
|Dan Blake
|Frank Rice
|Ranny Williams
|Slim Whitaker
|Henchman Curley
|Ernie Adams
|Henchman Joe
