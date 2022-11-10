Not Available

Shadowless Sword

  • Action

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Taewon Entertainment

A Wuxia adventure out of South Korea, The Legend of the Shadowless Sword is a handsome martial arts epic by Kim Yung-jun (Flying Warriors). The film's simple story allows for exceptionally creative action sequences about every three to four minutes, while simultaneously building a noble tale full of faith, love, and sacrifice.

Cast

Yoon So-yiYeon So-ha
Lee Seo-jinDae Jung-hyun
Lee Ki-YongMae Yung-ok
Gabrielle ScollayMae Yung-ok
Jung Ho-BinYa Yool Chul Ra
Kim Su-roKiller Blade army commander

