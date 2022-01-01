After someone is killed in the subterranean project called "Shadowzone," a NASA captain is called in to investigate. In the project, sleeping subjects are induced into a deep EDS state whereby they become portals to a parallel universe. Unfortunately this causes adverse reactions in the subject, and something gets through the portal, the consequence of which is an attrition problem.
|Louise Fletcher
|Dr. Erhardt
|David Beecroft
|Capt. Hickock
|James Hong
|Dr. Van Fleet
|Frederick Flynn
|Tommy Shivers
|Shawn Weatherly
|Dr. Kidwell
|Miguel A. Núñez, Jr.
|Wiley
