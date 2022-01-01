1990

Shadowzone

  • Horror
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 21st, 1990

Studio

Full Moon Entertainment

After someone is killed in the subterranean project called "Shadowzone," a NASA captain is called in to investigate. In the project, sleeping subjects are induced into a deep EDS state whereby they become portals to a parallel universe. Unfortunately this causes adverse reactions in the subject, and something gets through the portal, the consequence of which is an attrition problem.

Cast

Louise FletcherDr. Erhardt
David BeecroftCapt. Hickock
James HongDr. Van Fleet
Frederick FlynnTommy Shivers
Shawn WeatherlyDr. Kidwell
Miguel A. Núñez, Jr.Wiley

