Shake Rattle Roll 13

  • Drama
  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Regal Multimedia

An old man Lando (Ronnie Lazaro) has buried something under his house. When he is finished, he encounters a group of white people. The chieftain (Manu Respall) demands Lando to give back something that belongs to them which he refuses. Angered, he and his tribesmen savagely killed him.

Cast

Eugene DomingoCynthia (segment "Rain Rain Go Away")
Zanjoe MarudoAllan (segment "Tamawo")
Dimples RomanaRowana (segment "Parola")
Ronnie LazaroLando (segment "Tamawo")
Dexter DoriaMrs. Reyes (segment "Rain Rain Go Away")
Rez CortezRanchero (segment "Tamawo")

