Shakespeare in Love

Young Shakespeare is forced to stage his latest comedy, "Romeo and Ethel, the Pirate's Daughter," before it's even written. When a lovely noblewoman auditions for a role, they fall into forbidden love -- and his play finds a new life (and title). As their relationship progresses, Shakespeare's comedy soon transforms into tragedy.
|Gwyneth Paltrow
|Viola De Lesseps
|Geoffrey Rush
|Philip Henslowe
|Tom Wilkinson
|Hugh Fennyman
|Judi Dench
|Queen Elizabeth
|Imelda Staunton
|Nurse
|Colin Firth
|Lord Wessex
