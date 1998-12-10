1998

Shakespeare in Love

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 10th, 1998

Studio

Universal Pictures

Young Shakespeare is forced to stage his latest comedy, "Romeo and Ethel, the Pirate's Daughter," before it's even written. When a lovely noblewoman auditions for a role, they fall into forbidden love -- and his play finds a new life (and title). As their relationship progresses, Shakespeare's comedy soon transforms into tragedy.

Cast

Gwyneth PaltrowViola De Lesseps
Geoffrey RushPhilip Henslowe
Tom WilkinsonHugh Fennyman
Judi DenchQueen Elizabeth
Imelda StauntonNurse
Colin FirthLord Wessex

