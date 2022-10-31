1966

Shakespeare Wallah

  • Drama
  • Romance

The story of a family troupe of English actors in India. They travel around the towns and villages giving performances of Shakespearean plays. Through their travels we see the changing face of India as the old is replaced by the new, Maharajas become hotel owners, sports become more important than culture and the theater is replaced by Bollywood movies. Based on the travels of Geoffrey Kendal with his daughter Felicity Kendal.

Cast

Shashi KapoorSanju
Felicity KendalLizzie Buckingham
Mr. Tony Buckingham
Mrs. Carla Buckingham
Madhur JaffreyManjula
Utpal DuttMaharaja

