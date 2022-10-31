Shakespeare Wallah

The story of a family troupe of English actors in India. They travel around the towns and villages giving performances of Shakespearean plays. Through their travels we see the changing face of India as the old is replaced by the new, Maharajas become hotel owners, sports become more important than culture and the theater is replaced by Bollywood movies. Based on the travels of Geoffrey Kendal with his daughter Felicity Kendal.
|Shashi Kapoor
|Sanju
|Felicity Kendal
|Lizzie Buckingham
|Mr. Tony Buckingham
|Mrs. Carla Buckingham
|Madhur Jaffrey
|Manjula
|Utpal Dutt
|Maharaja
