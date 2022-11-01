Shakira: MTV Unplugged

Not Available

MTV Unplugged is a 2000 Grammy Award-winning live MTV Unplugged acoustic performance by Colombian born musician Shakira released in 2000 as an album and in 2002 as a DVD. Recorded in August, 1999 in New York City, New York, it is rated as one of her best-ever live performances and paved the way for her successful English cross-over recording Laundry Service (2001). It was a critically acclaimed by American critics. in 2005 album was re-issued to promote the sales of Oral Fixation Vol. 2. To date, the album has sold over 6 million copies.