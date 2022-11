Not Available

On the run from the police, S.S. Kumar, a thief, comes across a private invitation to the island of Sir John Locksley addressed to Raja Bahadur Singh. When the Raja is shot, Kumar takes him to a nearby hospital, dons a Sikh's turban, poses as the Raja's son and goes to the private island of John. Also attending are K.P.W. Iyengar, Dr. Bukhari, Colonel Columbus, and Countess Rasmussen. A stunned Ku