George Roundy is a Beverly Hills hairstylist whose uncontrolled libido stands between him and his ambitions. He wants the security of a relationship. He wants to be a hairdressing "star" and open his own salon. But the fact that he beds down with the wife, daughter and mistress of a potential backer doesn't help. It also does little for his relationship with his current girlfriend.
|Warren Beatty
|George Roundy
|Julie Christie
|Jackie Shawn
|Goldie Hawn
|Jill
|Lee Grant
|Felicia
|Jack Warden
|Lester
|Tony Bill
|Johnny Pope
