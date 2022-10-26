1975

Shampoo

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 12th, 1975

Studio

Columbia Pictures

George Roundy is a Beverly Hills hairstylist whose uncontrolled libido stands between him and his ambitions. He wants the security of a relationship. He wants to be a hairdressing "star" and open his own salon. But the fact that he beds down with the wife, daughter and mistress of a potential backer doesn't help. It also does little for his relationship with his current girlfriend.

Cast

Warren BeattyGeorge Roundy
Julie ChristieJackie Shawn
Goldie HawnJill
Lee GrantFelicia
Jack WardenLester
Tony BillJohnny Pope

