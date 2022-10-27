1915

Shanghaied

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 3rd, 1915

Studio

The Essanay Film Manufacturing Company

A shipowner intends to scuttle his ship on its last voyage to get the insurance money. Charlie, a tramp in love with the owner's daughter, is grabbed by the captain and promises to help him shanghai some seamen. The daughter stows away to follow Charlie. Charlie assists in the galley and attempts to serve food during a gale.

Cast

Edna PurvianceDaughter of the Shipowner
Wesley RugglesShipowner
Bud JamisonSecond Mate, The Other Man
Billy ArmstrongFirst Shanghaied Seaman
Paddy McGuireSecond Shanghaied Seaman
Leo WhiteThird Shanghaied Seaman

