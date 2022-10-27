A shipowner intends to scuttle his ship on its last voyage to get the insurance money. Charlie, a tramp in love with the owner's daughter, is grabbed by the captain and promises to help him shanghai some seamen. The daughter stows away to follow Charlie. Charlie assists in the galley and attempts to serve food during a gale.
|Edna Purviance
|Daughter of the Shipowner
|Wesley Ruggles
|Shipowner
|Bud Jamison
|Second Mate, The Other Man
|Billy Armstrong
|First Shanghaied Seaman
|Paddy McGuire
|Second Shanghaied Seaman
|Leo White
|Third Shanghaied Seaman
