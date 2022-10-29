Not Available

Shaolin Mantis

  • Action
  • Drama
  • History

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Shaw Brothers

Skilled martial arts director Lau Ka Leung offers you another Kung Fu treat! this Asian classic introduces viewers to the Shaolin Mantis way of fighting! The tale takes you back to the Qing dynasty & Wei Feng, the son of a Qing official who tries to unveil facts about a revolt. The grand daughter of the farmer community where his investigation takes him, sacrifices her life to save him in the end. Managing to escape unscathed, he promises to hunt down the girl's killer and therefore creates the effective technique of Shaolin Mantis. 

Cast

Cecilia Wong Hang-SauTien Gi-Gi
Lau Kar-WingMaster Tien, Gi-Gi's Grandfather
Lily Li Li-LiGi Gi's mother
Wilson TongBao Jiang, Gi Gi's 3rd uncle
Norman ChuBao Tung, Gi Gi's 4th uncle
John Cheung Ng-LongTien Chung, one of Gi-Gi's Uncles

