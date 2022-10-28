Sharafat Chod Di Maine

Not Available

Raju, a good hearted, tough and rough village guy was in love with a village belle Preeta (an introvert). Raju was very possesive about his love, but Preeta's father married her to somebody else. Raju was shocked and as jilted over. He vowed to take revenge from the entire women folk and have no sympathy towards them.He came to city and with the association of Rai Sahib he became a rich man. What happens next watch 'Sharafat Chhod Di Maine'.