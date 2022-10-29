Not Available

Shark Alarm at Müggel Lake

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

CC Medien Filmproduktion

A lifeguard at Lake Müggel has his hand bitten off and the marks indicate a shark attack. The lake is closed to the public by extending a local festival indefinitely while the city council thinks of what can be done to remove the shark. The public becomes restless having their lake closed for so long and come up with a plan to drive the shark from the lake with large quantities of beer.

Cast

Henry HübchenBürgermeister Müller
Michael GwisdekBademeister
Benno FürmannDer reiche Mann von Friedrichshagen
Tom SchillingFischexperte von der Humboldt-Universität
Uwe Dag BerlinSnake Müller
Annika KuhlGabi Müller

