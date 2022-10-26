Sharpe's Eagle

Sharpe is a Captain saddled with the South Essex, a battalion run by incompetents and filled with soldiers who have never been in battle. When the South Essex loses its colours (its regimental flag), Sharpe vows to save the honor of the regiment by capturing a French Imperial standard: an eagle.
|Brian Cox
|Major Michael Hogan
|Daragh O'Malley
|Regimental Sergeant Major Patrick Harper
|Assumpta Serna
|Comandante Teresa Moreno
|Michael Cochrane
|Colonel/General Sir Henry Simmerson
|David Troughton
|Sir Arthur Wellesley
|Daniel Craig
|Berry
