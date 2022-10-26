Not Available

Sharpe's Eagle

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Celtic Films Entertainment

Sharpe is a Captain saddled with the South Essex, a battalion run by incompetents and filled with soldiers who have never been in battle. When the South Essex loses its colours (its regimental flag), Sharpe vows to save the honor of the regiment by capturing a French Imperial standard: an eagle.

Cast

Brian CoxMajor Michael Hogan
Daragh O'MalleyRegimental Sergeant Major Patrick Harper
Assumpta SernaComandante Teresa Moreno
Michael CochraneColonel/General Sir Henry Simmerson
David TroughtonSir Arthur Wellesley
Daniel CraigBerry

