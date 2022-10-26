Sharpe's Honour

1813. Major Sharpe's old enemy, Major Ducos manipulates a beautiful young marquesa into falsely accusing Sharpe of rape. Her husband calls Sharpe out in a duel. But when the husband is found dead the next morning, Sharpe is arrested and brought before a court martial, and it seems not even Patrick Harper and the Chosen Men can save Sharpe from a hanging, or rescue his honour
|Daragh O'Malley
|Harper
|Alice Krige
|La Marquesa
|Nickloas Grace
|Father Hacha
|Féodor Atkine
|Ducos
|Hugh Fraser
|Wellington
|Sean Bean
|Richard Sharpe
View Full Cast >