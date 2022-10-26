Not Available

Sharpe's Honour

  • History
  • Action
  • Adventure

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Celtic Films Entertainment

1813. Major Sharpe's old enemy, Major Ducos manipulates a beautiful young marquesa into falsely accusing Sharpe of rape. Her husband calls Sharpe out in a duel. But when the husband is found dead the next morning, Sharpe is arrested and brought before a court martial, and it seems not even Patrick Harper and the Chosen Men can save Sharpe from a hanging, or rescue his honour

Cast

Daragh O'MalleyHarper
Alice KrigeLa Marquesa
Nickloas GraceFather Hacha
Féodor AtkineDucos
Hugh FraserWellington
Sean BeanRichard Sharpe

