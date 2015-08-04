Shaun the Sheep

When Shaun decides to take the day off and have some fun, he gets a little more action than he bargained for. A mix up with the Farmer, a caravan and a very steep hill lead them all to the Big City and it's up to Shaun and the flock to return everyone safely to the green grass of home.
|Justin Fletcher
|Shaun / Timmy (voice)
|Omid Djalili
|Trumper (voice)
|Richard Webber
|Shirley (voice)
|Kate Harbour
|Timmy's Mum / Meryl (voice)
|Tim Hands
|Slip (voice)
|Simon Greenall
|Twins (voice)
View Full Cast >