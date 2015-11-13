2015

Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer's Llamas

  • Family
  • Animation
  • Comedy

Release Date

November 13th, 2015

Studio

Aardman Animations

In The Farmer's Llamas the wily sheep bluffs his dim-witted farmer master into bidding for three llamas at a county fair. Once they show up at the farm, however, they cause such chaotic destructive mayhem that Shaun has to carefully remove them – high speed chases, careful rooftop scrambles and dangerous falls ensue.

Cast

Justin FletcherShaun (voice)
John SparkesAdditonal Voices
Sean ConnollyAdditional Voices
Chris GrimesAdditional Voices
Simon GreenallAdditional Voices
Kate HarbourAdditional Voices

