Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer's Llamas

In The Farmer's Llamas the wily sheep bluffs his dim-witted farmer master into bidding for three llamas at a county fair. Once they show up at the farm, however, they cause such chaotic destructive mayhem that Shaun has to carefully remove them – high speed chases, careful rooftop scrambles and dangerous falls ensue.
|Justin Fletcher
|Shaun (voice)
|John Sparkes
|Additonal Voices
|Sean Connolly
|Additional Voices
|Chris Grimes
|Additional Voices
|Simon Greenall
|Additional Voices
|Kate Harbour
|Additional Voices
