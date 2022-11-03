She's No Angel

A drama and thriller story of a young woman who has suffered great abuse as a girl and who finds happiness when in a car accident, by mistake, she finds refuge in a false personality. She allows a pair of grieving parents to believe she is their late son's wife. But happiness is not so easy, since the past always comes out and Catherine will have to act to protect the family who has given so much affection.
|Tracey Gold
|Kevin Dobson
|Dee Wallace
|Jeffrey Meek
|Cameron Bancroft
|Jed Benton
