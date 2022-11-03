Not Available

She's No Angel

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

A drama and thriller story of a young woman who has suffered great abuse as a girl and who finds happiness when in a car accident, by mistake, she finds refuge in a false personality. She allows a pair of grieving parents to believe she is their late son's wife. But happiness is not so easy, since the past always comes out and Catherine will have to act to protect the family who has given so much affection.

Cast

Tracey Gold
Kevin Dobson
Dee Wallace
Jeffrey Meek
Cameron BancroftJed Benton

