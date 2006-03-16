2006

She's the Man

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Family

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

March 16th, 2006

Studio

Lakeshore Entertainment

Viola Johnson is in a real jam. Complications threaten her scheme to pose as her twin brother, Sebastian, and take his place at a new boarding school. She falls in love with her handsome roommate, Duke, who loves beautiful Olivia, who has fallen for Sebastian! As if that were not enough, Viola's twin returns from London ahead of schedule but has no idea that his sister has already replaced him on campus.

Cast

Channing TatumDuke
Laura RamseyOlivia
Vinnie JonesDinklage
David CrossGold
Julie HagertyDaphne
Robert HoffmanJustin

Images