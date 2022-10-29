Not Available

She-Shaman

  • Drama
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Canal+ Polska

The story of an anthropology professor Michal's who as the movie progresses develops two overwhelming obsessions. The first one is a mummified, 3,000 year-old, perfectly preserved body of a Shaman he and his colleagues have recently dragged out of a swamp, and the second – an enigmatic student he meets by chance at Krakow Railway Station.

Cast

Piotr MachalicaAnna's father
Pawel BurczykMarcin
Stanislaw JaskulkaLecturer of AGH
Agnieszka WagnerAnna
Pawel DelagJules
Bogusław LindaMichal

View Full Cast >

Images