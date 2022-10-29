She-Shaman

The story of an anthropology professor Michal's who as the movie progresses develops two overwhelming obsessions. The first one is a mummified, 3,000 year-old, perfectly preserved body of a Shaman he and his colleagues have recently dragged out of a swamp, and the second – an enigmatic student he meets by chance at Krakow Railway Station.
|Piotr Machalica
|Anna's father
|Pawel Burczyk
|Marcin
|Stanislaw Jaskulka
|Lecturer of AGH
|Agnieszka Wagner
|Anna
|Pawel Delag
|Jules
|Bogusław Linda
|Michal
