Not Available

She Wants Me

  • Adventure
  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Different Duck Films

"She Wants Me" is being produced by Rob Margolies and Danny Roth of StoneBrook Entertainment, and is executive produced by Jeremy Schott. Casting has already begun and Judy Henderson is over seeing casting in New York, while Emily Schweber will be over seeing the casting in Los Angeles. Offers are already out and attached cast will be announced shortly. The film will be shooting in Los Angeles and New York this Winter 2010.

Cast

Kristen RuhlinSammy
Charlie SheenCharlie
Hilary DuffKim Powers
Josh GadSam Baum
Brit MorganCarly
Jillian BarberieBarbara Bernhardt

View Full Cast >

Images