Not Available

Shed No Tears

  • Drama
  • Music
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Pål dreams about becoming successful with his music, but he has one major obstacle: himself. He's a diamond in the rough, and the only things greater than his musical talent are his obsessions, which constantly get him into trouble. We follow Pål on an emotional journey one summer in Gothenburg where he is thrown between passion and deceit; love, reconciliation and deliverance.

Cast

Adam LundgrenPål
Jonathan AnderssonJohnny
Tomas von BrömssenRolle
Marie RichardsonLisbeth
Reine BrynolfssonBosse

View Full Cast >

Images