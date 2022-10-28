Shed No Tears

Pål dreams about becoming successful with his music, but he has one major obstacle: himself. He's a diamond in the rough, and the only things greater than his musical talent are his obsessions, which constantly get him into trouble. We follow Pål on an emotional journey one summer in Gothenburg where he is thrown between passion and deceit; love, reconciliation and deliverance.
|Adam Lundgren
|Pål
|Jonathan Andersson
|Johnny
|Tomas von Brömssen
|Rolle
|Marie Richardson
|Lisbeth
|Reine Brynolfsson
|Bosse
