Shelter of the Wings

In this Indian drama a young man must cope with a job he is not really suited for. Lakhinder captures exotic birds from the Bengal forests. He is to sell them in Calcutta. Unfortunately he cannot bear to see them caged and always sets them free. He does not earn a lot of money as a result. His wife is angry at him, and begins having an affair with the man who takes the birds to the market. Lakhinder's partner's daughter understands his relationship to the birds. They come to visit him in his lonely hut.