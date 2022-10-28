Sherlock Holmes Faces Death

During WWII several murders occur at a convalescent home where Dr. Watson has volunteered his services. He summons Holmes for help and the master detective proceeds to solve the crime from a long list of suspects including the owners of the home, the staff and the patients recovering there.
|Basil Rathbone
|Sherlock Holmes
|Nigel Bruce
|Doctor Watson
|Dennis Hoey
|Inspector Lestrade
|Hillary Brooke
|Sally Musgrave
|Mary Gordon
|Mrs. Hudson
|Halliwell Hobbes
|Alfred Brunton, the butler
