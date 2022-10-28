1943

Sherlock Holmes Faces Death

  • Drama
  • Thriller
  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

September 16th, 1943

Studio

Universal Pictures

During WWII several murders occur at a convalescent home where Dr. Watson has volunteered his services. He summons Holmes for help and the master detective proceeds to solve the crime from a long list of suspects including the owners of the home, the staff and the patients recovering there.

Cast

Basil RathboneSherlock Holmes
Nigel BruceDoctor Watson
Dennis HoeyInspector Lestrade
Hillary BrookeSally Musgrave
Mary GordonMrs. Hudson
Halliwell HobbesAlfred Brunton, the butler

