Shiawase no Kiiroi Hankachi

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Set in Hokkaido, revolving around an ex-convict named Shima Yusaku (Abe) who has just been released from prison. Along with two young strangers that he meets, he sets out on a journey back to where his wife is, uncertain of what awaits him. Horikita Maki (22) and Hamada Gaku (23) will play the two strangers (originally played by Momoi Kaori and Takeda Tetsuya), while Natsukawa Yui will play the wife (originally Baisho Chieko).

Cast

Hiroshi AbeShima Yusaku
Maki HorikitaOgawa Akemi
Gaku HamadaHanada Kin'ya
Yui NatsukawaShima Mitsu

