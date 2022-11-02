Not Available

Shiloh Falls is an exhilarating tale of good versus evil set in the untamed wild west. Gritty lawman John Gaffney has finally tracked down the murderous Dalton Taggert and his gang to the outpost town of Shiloh Falls. But before the fugitives can be brought to justice, a mysterious stranger appears in town, more powerful than any man. When there is no escaping his powers, the sworn enemies must pull together to fight true evil. The heart racing quest rides from the majestic frontier to a pulse pounding main street shoot-em-up for divine retribution