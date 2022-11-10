1965

Ship of Fools

  • War
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 28th, 1965

Studio

Stanley Kramer Productions

Passengers on a ship traveling from Mexico to Europe in the 1930s represent society at large in that era. The crew is German, including the ship's Dr. Schumann, who falls in love with one of the passengers, La Condesa. A young American woman, Jenny, is traveling with the man she loves, David. Jenny is fascinated and puzzled by just who some of the other passengers are.

Cast

Simone SignoretLa Condesa
José FerrerRieber
Lee MarvinTenny
Oskar WernerDr. Schumann
Elizabeth AshleyJenny
George SegalDavid

