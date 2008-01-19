A hundred and fourteen famous Iranian theater and cinema actresses and a French star: mute spectators at a theatrical representation of Khosrow and Shirin, a Persian poem from the twelfth century, put on stage by Kiarostami. The development of the text -- long a favorite in Persia and the Middle East -- remains invisible to the viewer of the film, the whole story is told by the faces of the women watching the show.
|Pegah Ahangarani
|Woman in audience
|Mahnaz Afshar
|Woman in audience
|Juliette Binoche
|Woman in audience
|Golshifteh Farahani
|Woman in audience
|Leila Hatami
|Woman in audience
|Behnaz Jafari
|Woman in audience
