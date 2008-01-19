2008

Shirin

  • Drama
  • War
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 19th, 2008

Studio

Abbas Kiarostami Productions

A hundred and fourteen famous Iranian theater and cinema actresses and a French star: mute spectators at a theatrical representation of Khosrow and Shirin, a Persian poem from the twelfth century, put on stage by Kiarostami. The development of the text -- long a favorite in Persia and the Middle East -- remains invisible to the viewer of the film, the whole story is told by the faces of the women watching the show.

Cast

Pegah AhangaraniWoman in audience
Mahnaz AfsharWoman in audience
Juliette BinocheWoman in audience
Golshifteh FarahaniWoman in audience
Leila HatamiWoman in audience
Behnaz JafariWoman in audience

View Full Cast >

Images