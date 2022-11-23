Not Available

Shiv Kripa

  • Fantasy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Sri Vijayalakshmi Pictures

Devrishi Narad visits Bhagwan Shri Shivji, Devi Maa Parvati, and their sons, Bhagwan Shri Ganesh, and Bhagwan Shri Kartikeya, and presents Shivji with a fruit. He decides to give it to his wife, who, in turn, decides to give it to her sons. But Shivji wants her to give it to only one. As a result, both the sons are put to a test, and Ganeshji is declared the winner. Kartikeyaji gets offended and decides to leave, followed closely by his parents and brother. Parvatiji catches up to him and narrates a series of stories involving herself and Shivji, including how Shivji battled a giant shark; assisted a singer in overcoming a formidable opponent; as well as Shivji's anger with his father-in-law.

Cast

