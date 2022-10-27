Not Available

Shogun's Ninja

  • Action
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Toei Company, Ltd.

In the middle of the 16th century, Hideyoshi, a power hungry warlord sets out to destroy the Momochi clan. He sends his war commander in search of the clan's hidden gold only to find that two daggers are the key to the hiding place of the treasured gold. Spanning decades, the quest for the missing daggers takes Shiranui through war and ancient tradition.

Cast

Hiroyuki SanadaMomochi Takamaru
Sonny ChibaShiranui Shogen
Yuki NinagawaOtsu
Etsuko ShihomiAi-Lian
Asao KoikeToyotomi Hideyoshi
Isao NatsuyagiHattori Hanzo

