Shogun's Ninja

In the middle of the 16th century, Hideyoshi, a power hungry warlord sets out to destroy the Momochi clan. He sends his war commander in search of the clan's hidden gold only to find that two daggers are the key to the hiding place of the treasured gold. Spanning decades, the quest for the missing daggers takes Shiranui through war and ancient tradition.
|Hiroyuki Sanada
|Momochi Takamaru
|Sonny Chiba
|Shiranui Shogen
|Yuki Ninagawa
|Otsu
|Etsuko Shihomi
|Ai-Lian
|Asao Koike
|Toyotomi Hideyoshi
|Isao Natsuyagi
|Hattori Hanzo
