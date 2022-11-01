Not Available

Shootout at Lokhandwala

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

White Feather Films

On a calm summer day in 1991, in the bustling Lokhandwala Complex, five criminals including Maya and Dilip were counting 70 lakhs in flat no. 32 B, when 286 policemen, headed by ACP Khan, took strategic positions around their building. A gunfire ensued and the entire nation witnessed the most talked about daylight encounter lasting 6 hours that transformed suburban Mumbai into a war zone.

Cast

Amitabh BachchanAdvocate Dhingra
Sanjay DuttACP Shamsher Khan / Aftab Ahmed Khan
Sunil ShettyInspector Kaviraj Patil / Abdul Qavi
Vivek OberoiMaya Dolas
Arbaaz KhanConstable Javed Shaikh
Abhishek BachchanAbhishek Matre (Special Appearance)/ PSI Raju Jadhav

