Shootout at Lokhandwala

On a calm summer day in 1991, in the bustling Lokhandwala Complex, five criminals including Maya and Dilip were counting 70 lakhs in flat no. 32 B, when 286 policemen, headed by ACP Khan, took strategic positions around their building. A gunfire ensued and the entire nation witnessed the most talked about daylight encounter lasting 6 hours that transformed suburban Mumbai into a war zone.
|Amitabh Bachchan
|Advocate Dhingra
|Sanjay Dutt
|ACP Shamsher Khan / Aftab Ahmed Khan
|Sunil Shetty
|Inspector Kaviraj Patil / Abdul Qavi
|Vivek Oberoi
|Maya Dolas
|Arbaaz Khan
|Constable Javed Shaikh
|Abhishek Bachchan
|Abhishek Matre (Special Appearance)/ PSI Raju Jadhav
