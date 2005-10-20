Mirabelle is a disenchanted salesgirl and aspiring artist who sells gloves and accessories at a department store. She has two men in her life: wealthy divorcée Ray Porter and struggling musician Jeremy. Mirabelle falls in love with the glamorous Ray, and her life takes a magical turn, but eventually she realizes that she must empower herself and make a choice between them.
|Steve Martin
|Ray Porter
|Claire Danes
|Mirabelle Buttersfield
|Jason Schwartzman
|Jeremy Kraft
|Bridgette Wilson
|Lisa Cramer
|Frances Conroy
|Catherine Butterfield
|Sam Bottoms
|Dan Buttersfield
