2005

Shopgirl

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 20th, 2005

Studio

Touchstone Pictures

Mirabelle is a disenchanted salesgirl and aspiring artist who sells gloves and accessories at a department store. She has two men in her life: wealthy divorcée Ray Porter and struggling musician Jeremy. Mirabelle falls in love with the glamorous Ray, and her life takes a magical turn, but eventually she realizes that she must empower herself and make a choice between them.

Cast

Steve MartinRay Porter
Claire DanesMirabelle Buttersfield
Jason SchwartzmanJeremy Kraft
Bridgette WilsonLisa Cramer
Frances ConroyCatherine Butterfield
Sam BottomsDan Buttersfield

