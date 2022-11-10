Shopping Mall Jihad

Not Available

A few edgy white dudes made a film about jihadists abducting, stripping nude, and killing some American women. It's all pretty yikes but here's what it said on the download page: "Four young women have been abducted from that greatest of american icons, the shopping mall. Those jihadist bastards! The girls don’t seem to understand the gravity of the situation, as hooded men drive them to a secluded area. Eventually, they realize the depth of trouble they are in. Their first hint is when they are tied to posts, forced to strip and shot to death. Four bodies for the pit. Four fewer consumers."