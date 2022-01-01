Short Cuts

Multi-storied, fish-eyed look at American culture with some 22 characters intersecting--profoundly or fleetingly--through each other's lives. Running the emotional gamut from disturbing to humorous, Altman's portrait of the contemporary human condition is nevertheless fascinating. Based on nine stories and a prose poem by Raymond Carver.
|Andie MacDowell
|Ann Finnigan
|Tim Robbins
|Gene Shepard
|Jack Lemmon
|Paul Finnigan
|Anne Archer
|Claire Kane
|Bruce Davison
|Howard Finnigan
|Beth Pattinson
|Casey Finnigan
